World leaders tighten restrictions to contain spread

TORONTO – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday he will close the country's borders to anyone not a citizen, an American or a permanent resident – and even they have to self-isolate 14 days on arrival – due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Let me be clear: If you are abroad, now is the time to come home,” the prime minister said. “If you've just arrived, you must self-isolate for 14 days.”

He also said those already in the country, “as much as possible should stay home.” He spoke outside his residence, where is self-isolating after his wife tested positive for the virus.

Trudeau said the exemption for Americans, despite the rapid rise of cases in the U.S., was due to “the level of integration of our two economies.” The U.S. accounts for 75% of the country's exports.

Elsewhere in the world:

• France is imposing nationwide restrictions on how far from their homes people can go and for what purpose.

French President Emmanuel Macron said that “movements will be very strongly reduced” for 15 days starting at midday today. He said residents will be permitted to leave their homes only for necessary trips such as going to work or the supermarket.

Macron added that any violations will be penalized, without elaborating how.

As of Monday, France had reported 5,397 virus cases.

• Spain has become the fourth most virus-infected country in the world, surpassing South Korea with a sharp curve of contagion. Coronavirus cases in Spain rose by roughly 1,000 cases in 24 hours to 9,191 on Monday, and the number of fatalities reached 309.

Minister Fernando Grande Marlaska said a total lockdown could be the next step, after deploying the army to the streets and to clean train stations, ordering 46 million to stay at home and taking over control of private hospitals.

• The Netherlands has recorded its biggest daily jump in the number of coronavirus infections, with 278 new cases confirmed over a 24-hour period. The new cases reported Monday brought the country's total to 1,413.

The Dutch public health institute said four more people also died, bringing the national death toll to 24.

The government Sunday ordered all schools, bars, restaurants, sports clubs and sex clubs closed until April 6.

• Germany is set to follow other European countries in shutting non-essential shops, bars, museums and many other facilities.

Chancellor Angela Merkel's office listed a series of measures agreed between the federal government and the country's 16 state governments, which are responsible for putting them into effect.

Among the other activities to be banned are gatherings at places of worship. Overnight hotel stays will be allowed only for “necessary and expressly not for tourist purposes.”

Germany had more than 4,800 confirmed cases, including 12 deaths.

• Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has tightened public health measures in the Russian capital, banning gatherings of more than 50 people until April 10.

Sobyanin also expanded the list of countries that travelers from are subject to mandatory quarantines. It now includes all European countries along with the United States, Britain and Russia's ex-Soviet neighbors Ukraine and Belarus. He also ordered Moscow schools closed.

The Russian government reported that the country has 93 infections, up 30 from a day earlier.

• Iranian state TV said the new coronavirus has killed 129 more people, pushing the country's death toll to 853 amid 14,991 confirmed cases.

Iranian news agencies said a 78-year-old member of the Iranian clerical body that chooses the country's supreme leader has died from the illness caused by the new coronavirus.

A spokesman for the public health ministry in Afghanistan said 37 patients who are suspected to be infected ran away from a hospital.

Ministry spokesman Waheed Mayar confimed Monday that the patients escaped from the hospital in western Herat province with the help of relatives who assaulted doctors and nurses and shattered windows at the hospital.

• China is relaxing travel restrictions in the hardest-hit virus province of Hubei, sending thousands of workers back to jobs at factories desperate to get production going again.

The official Xinhua News Agency reported that cities just outside the epicenter of Wuhan were chartering buses to send back to work residents who had returned home for the Lunar New Year in late January.

The move comes as Chinese officials say the outbreak that spread from Wuhan starting in December has mostly run its course domestically, while they remain vigilant against imported cases.

• Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte placed the northern third of the country under an “enhanced community quarantine” that requires millions of people to stay mostly at home.

Officials said that under the monthlong containment, most office work and public transportation on Luzon Island, which includes Manila, will be suspended.

Public movement will be restricted, with residents allowed to buy food at stores but not to crowd together. Banks, hospitals and supermarkets will remain open.