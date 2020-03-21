Restaurants delivering to doctors in Poland

WARSAW, Poland – A popular Warsaw entertainment center looks closed amid a government ordered shutdown from the coronavirus, but inside, cook Bozena Legowska is busy.

One hot pizza after another is lifted out of the oven and whisked to a nearby hospital for a staff of doctors who are working harder than ever under the pressure of the spreading virus.

The pizza boxes are inscribed with upbeat messages, including, “You are our heroes.”

While restaurants are closed to the public to try to keep the virus from spreading, they can still do takeout orders and deliveries.

That has prompted #gastropomaga – “Gastronomy is helping” – and similar actions on social media to alleviate at least some of the worries for hospital workers who have no time to get a tasty meal.

“At least the doctors don't go hungry or worry where and how to get food,” said Iwona Sobczak, a secretary at the rescue ward of the Bielany Hospital, as she came out into the parking lot to collect the 10 offered pizzas.

While those infected with the coronavirus are being treated at another facility, the Bielany Hospital is under greater pressure than usual as other patients are transferred there.

Other messages on the pizza boxes for the doctors read: “We are with you” and “Zebra is helping.”

The “meals for medics” campaign has been joined by many others in Warsaw.

The Indian Taste restaurant is among those delivering food to the contagious diseases hospital on Wolska street, where coronavirus patients are treated.

One of the deliverymen wearing a scarf across his face carried a container of spicy food with lots of garlic and ginger.

“I live nearby. Maybe I also catch the virus and I will have to be hospitalized here,” he told the OKO.press independent news portal in a video interview.