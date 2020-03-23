23 inmates die in Colombia jail riot

BOGOTA, Colombia – Authorities in Colombia said Sunday that 23 inmates died and 83 more were injured in a riot and attempted escape over poor conditions that inmates argue will spread the coronavirus.

The violence happened overnight at the La Modelo jail in Bogota, where all of the deaths occurred, along with several other penitentiaries.

Officials said seven workers were injured, two of them in critical condition.

Relatives of inmates gathered outside the jail Sunday wearing masks and clamoring for information.

Videos shared by inmates online showed fires inside several jails, prisoners outside their cells and inmates complaining of conditions.

Colombia has confirmed 231 coronavirus cases. Authorities say none are in jails.

Weinstein tests positive for COVID-19

Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein has tested positive for coronavirus, just days after he started his 23-year state prison sentence, according to a published report.

The movie mogul, who turned 68 on Thursday, is one of two inmates infected by COVID-19 at Wende Correctional Facility in Alden, just outside of Buffalo, according to the Niagara Gazette.

A jury convicted Weinstein last month of committing a criminal sexual act and third-degree rape for sexually assaulting his former production assistant Miriam Haley and raping actress Jessica Mann.

Domingo says he is infected by virus

Plácido Domingo announced Sunday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 79-year-old opera singer's illness comes after his own glittering career had recently been stained by sexual misconduct revelations.

The Spaniard said in a post on his personal Facebook account that “I feel it is my moral duty to announce to you that I have tested positive.” The tenor says he and his family are in self-isolation and that he is feeling well despite having fever and a cough.

Merkel in quarantine after exposure

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has gone into quarantine after being informed that a doctor who administered a vaccine to her has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Merkel's spokesman said the German chancellor was informed about the doctor's test shortly after holding a news conference Sunday announcing new measures to curb the spread of the virus.

Her spokesman, Steffen Seibert, said Merkel had received a precautionary vaccine Friday against pneumococcal infection. Seibert said in a statement that Merkel would undergo “regular tests” in the coming days and continue with her work from home for the time being.