Deaths top 1,000 in Empire State

NEW YORK – New York state's death toll from the coronavirus outbreak surged Sunday above 1,000, less than a month after the first case was detected in the state.

New York City reported in the evening that its toll had risen to 776. With at least 250 additional deaths recorded outside the city as of Sunday morning, the state's total fatalities was at least 1,026.

The city's ambulances are responding to about 6,000 calls a day – more than 50% above average.

Detroit converts TCF to hospital

A convention center in Detroit will be turned into a 900-bed hospital in response to the coronavirus, the federal government said Sunday.

Construction at TCF Center, formerly known as Cobo Center, will begin after contracts are wrapped up in 24 to 36 hours, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said. The June auto show has been canceled.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer swiftly agreed to use TCF Center. Michigan has been one of the hardest-hit states. It had nearly 5,500 cases of the coronavirus by Sunday and 132 deaths. Detroit residents represent about 30% of cases.

2 states remain without cases

West Virginia has reported the state's first death linked to the new coronavirus pandemic.

The fatality involved an 88-year-old woman from Marion County, the Department of Health and Human Resources said.

West Virginia was the last U.S. state to report a confirmed case on March 17. Hawaii and Wyoming are the only remaining states with no reported coronavirus deaths.

Quarantine for Delaware visitors

Delaware's governor has issued an order telling out-of-state visitors to self-quarantine for two weeks.

The order by Gov. John Carney takes effect this morning and requires anyone entering the state from elsewhere to self-quarantine for 14 days. It does not apply to people who are passing through the state.

Those who disobey the order, which has some exceptions for health care workers and other essential tasks, could face criminal charges.

Singer Prine in critical condition

The family of John Prine says the singer-songwriter is critically ill and has been placed on a ventilator while being treated for COVID-19-type symptoms.

A message posted on Prine's Twitter page Sunday said the “Angel from Montgomery” singer has been hospitalized since Thursday and his condition worsened on Saturday.

The 73-year-old Prine was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2013 and had part of a lung removed.

New infections decline in Italy

Italy reported more than 750 new fatalities Sunday, bringing the country's total to nearly 10,800. But the number of new infections showed signs of easing, with officials expressing cautious optimism that the most severe shutdown in the industrialized West is showing results.

Italy's civil protection agency said more than 5,200 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, the lowest number in four days, for a total of almost 98,000 infections.

Spain hit another daily record of almost 840 dead, bringing the overall to more than 6,500.