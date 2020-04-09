Barrier Reef swept by 3rd massive bleaching

BRISBANE, Australia – An aerial survey of the Great Barrier Reef shows coral bleaching is sweeping across the area off the east of Australia for the third time in five years.

Bleaching has struck all three regions of the world's largest coral reef system and is more widespread than ever, scientists from James Cook University in Queensland state said Tuesday.

The air surveys of 1,036 reefs in the past two weeks found bleached coral in the northern, central and southern areas, James Cook University professor Terry Hughes said.

The Great Barrier Reef is made up of 2,900 separate reefs and 900 islands. It is unable to recover because there is not enough time between bleaching events.

“We have already seen the first example of back-to-back bleaching – in the consecutive summers of 2016 and 2017,” Hughes said, adding that the number of reefs spared from bleaching is shrinking as it becomes more widespread.

said underwater surveys will be carried out later in the year to assess the extent of damage.

The 133,360-square mile World Heritage-listed colorful coral network has been devastated by four coral bleaching events since 1998.

In early March, David Wachenfeld, chief scientist at the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority, said the reef was facing a critical period of heat stress over the coming weeks.

The authority, the government agency that manages the coral expanse off northeast Australia, said ocean temperatures over the next month would be crucial to how the reef recovers from heat-induced bleaching.

Ocean temperatures across most of the reef were 0.5 to 1.5 degrees Celsius above the March average. In parts of the marine park that avoided the ravages of bleachings, ocean temperatures were 2 to 3 degrees Celsius above average.