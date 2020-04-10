Italian woman, 103, outlasts coronavirus

ROME – To recover from the coronavirus, as she did, Ada Zanusso recommends courage and faith, the same qualities that have served her well in her nearly 104 years.

Italy, along with neighboring France, has Europe's largest population of what has been dubbed the “super old” – people who are at least 100.

As the nation with the world's highest number of COVID-19 deaths, Italy is looking to its super-old survivors for inspiration.

“I'm well, I'm well,” Zanusso said Tuesday during a video call with The Associated Press from the Maria Grazia residence for the elderly in Lessona, a town in the northern region of Piedmont. “I watch TV, read the newspapers.”

Zanusso wore a protective mask, as did her family doctor of 35 years beside her, Carla Furno Marchese, who also donned eyewear and a gown that covered her head. Asked about her illness, Zanusso is modest: “I had some fever.”

Her doctor said Zanusso was in bed for a week. “We hydrated her because she wasn't eating, and then we thought she wasn't going to make it because she was always drowsy and not reacting,” Furno Marchese said.

“One day, she opened her eyes again and resumed doing what she used to before,” Furno Marchese said.

What helped her get through the illness? “Courage and strength, faith,” Zanusso said. It worked for her, so she advises others who fall ill to also “give yourself courage, have faith.”

Under Italy's five-week-long lockdown, visitors aren't allowed at homes for the elderly. Her doctor asked Zanusso what she would like to do when “they open the doors.”

“I'd like to take a lovely walk,” she replied.

And your three great-grandchildren? “Watch them play together.”