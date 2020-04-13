British comic Tim Brooke-Taylor dies at 79

LONDON – British performer Tim Brooke-Taylor, a member of comedy trio The Goodies, has died after contracting the new coronavirus. He was 79.

Brooke-Taylor's agent said he died Sunday morning “from COVID-19.”

Brooke-Taylor was part of Cambridge University's Footlights revue, the breeding ground of several generations of British comic talent. He broke into radio and television comedy in the 1960s alongside future Monty Python members John Cleese and Graham Chapman.

Brooke-Taylor went on to form The Goodies with Graeme Garden and Bill Oddie. The trio specialized in slightly surreal sketches incorporating visual inventiveness, slapstick and songs. Their song “Funky Gibbon” even became a U.K. top 10 chart hit in 1975.

Their TV show, which ran throughout the 1970s, was a hit in Britain, Australia and New Zealand and developed a cult following in many other countries. For more than 40 years, Brooke-Taylor was a panelist on BBC radio's “I'm Sorry I Haven't a Clue.”

Trump friend dies of coronavirus

A friend and donor to President Donald Trump who the president had said was in a coma and seriously ill after becoming infected with the coronavirus has died.

Stanley I. Chera's death Saturday was reported by the Real Deal, which covers the New York real estate industry. Chera was in his late 70s.

A White House official Sunday confirmed Chera's identity and ties to the president. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Trump had spoken at recent White House briefings about a friend who had fallen ill with the virus.