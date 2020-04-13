Churches empty on Easter

NEW YORK – Christians around the world celebrated Easter Sunday isolated in their homes by the coronavirus while pastors preached the faith's joyous news of Christ's resurrection to empty pews. One Florida church drew a large turnout for a drive-in service in a parking lot.

The strangeness of this Easter was evident at the Vatican. St. Peter's Square, where tens of thousands would normally gather to hear Pope Francis, was empty of crowds, ringed by police barricades. Francis celebrated Easter Mass inside the largely vacant basilica.

In his address, the pope called for global solidarity to confront the “epochal challenge” of the pandemic.

He urged political leaders to give hope and opportunity to the millions laid off work.

Worldwide, families who typically would attend church in their Easter best and later gather for festive meals instead were hunkered down at home.

Police checkpoints in Europe and outside closed churches elsewhere left the faithful with few worship options other than watching services online or on TV.

Some U.S. pastors went ahead with in-person services despite state or local bans on large gatherings.

At the Happy Gospel Church in Bradenton, Florida, about 100 cars carrying 250 people gathered in the parking lot to hear Pastor Bill Bailey's Easter sermon. Some sat in lawn chairs or on tailgates, but families stayed at least 6 feet apart; those in their cars occasionally honked to convey agreement with Bailey's remarks.

In Louisiana, a pastor who is facing misdemeanor charges for holding services despite a ban on gatherings, said people from every state and all but one continent attended his Easter service Sunday morning.

“My hope is not in a vaccine for a virus, but all my hope is in Jesus,” the Rev. Tony Spell said during the service shown online at Life Tabernacle Church in the city of Central.

Worshippers could be heard clapping, singing and responding “amen” during the service, though it was not clear how many attended.

President Donald Trump had said he planned to watch an online service led by the Rev. Robert Jeffress of the Southern Baptist megachurch First Baptist Dallas, although the White House wouldn't confirm whether he did. The pastor, a staunch ally of the president, mentioned Trump in his remarks.

“We are going to get through this crisis with your continued strong leadership and the power of God,” Jeffress said.

In their own Easter message, Trump and his wife, Melania, paid tribute to the medical professionals, first responders and other essential workers striving to combat the pandemic.

Back on March 24, at a Fox News virtual town hall, Trump had broached the possibility that the U.S. could emerge from widespread lockdowns by this weekend.

“I would love to have the country opened up and just raring to go by Easter,” he said.

“Wouldn't it be great to have all of the churches full?” Trump said in a subsequent interview. “You'll have packed churches all over our country.”

Instead, most churches were empty, including St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York City, which is now the epicenter of the pandemic in the U.S.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan, who led a televised Mass, said he was pleased congregants could have a virtual celebration.

“We miss you though,” he added. “We'd rather you be here physically.”

In the morning, members of churches from across New York sang “Christ the Lord is Risen Today” from balconies and windows.

“Even if you didn't hear everyone, God heard everyone,” said Kathy Keller, of Redeemer Presbyterian Church, who helped organize the singing event online.

In Europe, countries used roadblocks, fines and other tactics to keep people from traveling over an Easter weekend with beautiful spring weather.

The Italian government said weekend police patrols resulted in more than 12,500 people being sanctioned and 150 facing criminal charges for allegedly violating lockdown measures.

On the hopeful side, officials said Italy recorded the lowest number of new coronavirus victims in three weeks, with 431 people dying in the past day to bring its total to over 19,800. It was the lowest day-to-day toll since March 19.

As hard-hit countries like Italy and Spain see reduced daily virus infections and deaths, economic pressures are mounting to loosen the tight restrictions on daily life.

Southern Europe and the United States, whose death toll of over 22,000 is now the world's highest, have been the recent focal points of the pandemic.

But coronavirus hot spots have been shifting, with new concerns rising in Japan, Turkey and Britain, where the death toll passed 10,000.