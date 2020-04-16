Virus puts cathedral restoration on hold

PARIS – Notre Dame Cathedral stands crippled and isolated, locked in a dangerous web of warped metal scaffolding one year after a devastating fire gutted its interior, toppled its famous spire and horrified the world.

Some of the 40,000 bars – erected for an earlier renovation project – melted in the intense blaze April 15, 2019. The unstable scaffolding now endangers the Gothic jewel.

The restoration of the landmark has been halted and the workers sent home because of France's coronavirus lockdown that began March 17, thwarting plans to start removing the 250 tons of scaffolding.

But its 13-ton bell in the south tower, named Emmanuel, sounded at 8 p.m. Wednesday night. A man wearing a mask and white protective clothing pulled a rope attached to its enormous clapper. The sounding of the bell joined the nightly applause from balconies to honor overstretched health workers.

On Good Friday, Paris Archbishop Michel Aupetit led an exceptional but tiny gathering inside the church, at the foot of the huge golden cross that remains intact.

“The message of hope is especially important for our compatriots at a time when we are particularly affected by the coronavirus, which is sowing anguish and death,” the archbishop told reporters.

French President Emmanuel Macron reiterated Wednesday his desire to see the cathedral reopen its giant doors in time for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Notre Dame “is a symbol of our resilience, our capacity to overcome challenges and stand aright,” Macron said.

Officials hope the scaffolding can be removed by the fall. Then, stones must be analyzed to see which need to be replaced. Debris and huge ancient beams that burned like kindling must be cleared from the soaring vaults. An umbrella structure will then be built to protect the site.