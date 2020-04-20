Sparse turnout for holiest day

MOSCOW – The holiest day of the year for Orthodox Christians was reserved and glum in many countries where churches were closed Sunday to worshipers for Easter services because of restrictions aimed at suppressing the spread of the coronavirus.

In Georgia, where some churches remained open, worshipers went through a long ordeal to attend services that began late Saturday night in order to conform with a nationwide curfew – arriving at churches before 9 p.m. and required to stay until 6 a.m.

Serbia's curfew was even more strict, lasting 84 hours from Friday afternoon until Tuesday morning. The head of the Serbian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Irinej, held the Easter liturgy at midnight without believers, but there were reports that some people entered churches to attend morning services.

Most churches in Russia were closed to the public, including Moscow's Christ the Savior Cathedral, where the leader of the world's largest Orthodox denomination, Patriarch Kirill, conducted the nighttime service in the presence only of other clerics, a choir and some church workers.

Gas dips under $1 in 13 states

Gasoline is selling at drastically reduced prices in the United States as people continue to quarantine themselves indoors due to coronavirus.

In 13 states, including Ohio and Michigan, gas could be found for less than $1 per gallon as of late last week, according to data released by the travel and navigation app GasBuddy.

The United States as a whole has experienced a precipitous decline in gas prices amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with the national average dipping to just $1.82 per gallon, according to AAA. A year ago, the price of a gallon cost over a dollar more, at $2.84.

For-profit schools eye online revival

Some of America's largest for-profit colleges are ramping up advertising, hiring recruiters and offering discounts for online classes as they predict the coronavirus pandemic will push unemployed workers back to school, helping revive the industry.

Capella University, an online college, is promising “flexible education for uncertain times.” The University of Phoenix is telling students that they're “online, but never on your own.” Some chains are offering scholarships for students whose finances have taken a hit or for those pursuing careers in nursing, teaching and other fields expected to be in high demand after COVID-19 cases subside.

To critics, it's nothing more than a marketing ploy to capitalize on crisis. But leaders of some for-profit colleges say they're preparing for what they believe will be a surge in demand for online education.

Brewery closing after 4 centuries

The Werneck Brewery has survived a lot: world wars, economic crises and decades of declining beer consumption. But after 400 years in existence it has finally met a challenge it can't overcome: the coronavirus outbreak.

The German brewery, which traces its history to 1617 and has been owned by the same family since 1861, is closing for good, taking with it 15 full-time jobs and more part-time positions. Also gone is a chunk of local history and tradition in Werneck, a town of 10,000 people in the brewery-rich southern state of Bavaria.

German brewers fear its demise is the leading edge of more closures.