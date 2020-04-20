Strong storms hit Southeast again

High winds, hail and thunderstorms pounded parts of the Deep South on Sunday as forecasters warned residents to brace for possible tornadoes and flooding across a region still reeling from a deadly storm outbreak a week earlier.

Tornado watches ranged across parts of Louisiana and Mississippi into Alabama and Georgia on Sunday night. More than 24,000 customers were without electricity during the day, according to www.poweroutage.us.

Flash flood warnings were in effect around the region, the National Weather Service said. High winds had uprooted trees and left blankets of hail on the ground in some areas in Alabama earlier in the day.

A second wave of storms began intensifying Sunday night and carried the risk of strong tornadoes into the early hours today, the National Weather Service said. Tornadoes were a possibility for parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia.

Texas bus hijacker dies in shootout

A passenger opened fire on a Dallas-area public bus on Sunday before hijacking it and leading officers on a chase that ended in a shootout in which the passenger was killed and two officers were wounded, an official said.

The man got on the bus in Richardson, just north of Dallas, about 11 a.m and opened fire, shattering windows, said Gordon Shattles, a spokesman for the Dallas Area Rapid Transit system. He then hijacked the bus and eventually led officers on a chase eastward before police used a spike strip to stop the vehicle in the suburb of Rowlett, Shattles said.

The man opened fire upon exiting the bus, leading officers to fire back, killing him, said Shattles, who didn't release the suspect's name. A DART public transportation officer and Garland police officer were shot and wounded, but their injuries weren't considered life-threatening, he said.

There was one other passenger on the bus during the chase, but that person wasn't injured, Shattles said.

Biden wins 72% of Wyoming vote

Joe Biden has won Wyoming's Democratic presidential caucus, which had been postponed for two weeks and scaled back to just mail-in ballots because of the coronavirus pandemic, state party officials said Sunday.

The results come less than two weeks after Bernie Sanders dropped out and endorsed Biden, the only candidate still actively seeking the Democratic nomination. Voting began when it was still a two-candidate race.

Biden beat Sanders 72% to 28%. A total of 15,428 votes were cast. Biden gets 12 delegates, and Sanders gets two.