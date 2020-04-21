Police expect to find more rampage victims

TORONTO – Police fanned out across more than a dozen crime scenes Monday after a rampage by a gunman disguised as a police officer left at least 18 dead and homes in smoldering ruins in rural communities across Nova Scotia – the deadliest mass shooting in Canada's history.

Officials said the suspect, identified as 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman, also died in the weekend attack. Authorities did not provide a motive.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police Chief Superintendent Chris Leather told a news conference Monday that police expect to find more victims once they are able to comb through all the crime scenes, some of which were houses set ablaze as victims were inside, adhering to government calls to stay at home because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Leather said police teams were spread out at 16 locations across central and northern Nova Scotia. He said some of the victims knew Wortman, and some didn't.

“We're relatively confident we've identified all the crime scenes,” Leather said. “We have had five structure fires, most of those being residences, and we believe there may be victims still within the remains of those homes which burnt to the ground.”

The dead included a police officer. Another was wounded by gunfire and was recovering at home, Leather said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau noted how close-knit the small province of Nova Scotia is.

“The vast majority of Nova Scotians will have a direct link with one or more of the victims. The entire province and country is grieving right now as we come to grips with something that is unimaginable,” Trudeau told a news conference.

The 12-hour rampage began late Saturday in the rural town of Portapique, about 60 miles north of Halifax, where police warned residents to lock their doors and stay in their basements as the attack unfolded.

Several bodies were found inside and outside one house on Portapique Beach Road, the street where the suspect lived, authorities said.

Bodies were also found at other locations within about a 30-mile area from the neighborhood where the shootings began, and authorities believe the shooter may have targeted his first victims then began attacking randomly.

Authorities said the gunman wore a police uniform and made his car look like a Royal Canadian Mounted Police cruiser.

Authorities believe he acted alone. RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki said he was not well known to police and no note from the suspect has been found. She said police were still studying the crime scenes to determine what weapons were used.

The dead officer was identified as Constable Heidi Stevenson, a mother of two and a 23-year veteran of the force.

Two health care workers at nursing homes were also among those killed, according to Von Canada, a long-term health care company, which identified them as Kristen Beaton, and Heather O'Brien.

O'Brien's daughter, Darcy Dobson, wrote in a Facebook post that, “A Monster murdered my Mother.”

“Murdered her, without a second thought. The pain comes and goes in waves. I feel like I'm outside of my own body. This can't be real. At 9:59 am she sent her last text message to our family group chat. By 10:15 she was gone.”

School teacher Lisa McCully, who worked at an elementary school, also was among the dead. “Our hearts are broken along with those of her colleagues and students at Debert Elementary,” Nova Scotia Teachers Union President Paul Wozney said.