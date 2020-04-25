Canadian mass shooting started with an argument

TORONTO – Canada's worst mass shooting erupted from an argument between the gunman and his girlfriend, who survived the attack, police confirmed Friday.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police Supt. Darren Campbell said the weekend shooting rampage started with an assault by the suspect on his girlfriend and ended with 22 people dead in communities across central and northern Nova Scotia.

“She did manage to escape. That could well have been the catalyst of events,” Campbell said. Authorities are also not discounting the suspect planned some of the murders.

Campbell said the girlfriend hid overnight in the woods from the suspect, who has been identified as 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman.

Campbell said at about 6:30 a.m. Sunday, Wortman's girlfriend emerged from hiding, called 911 and gave police detailed information about the suspect.

After stealing a victim's car, he drove to get gas and was shot by a police officer who happened to be at the gas station refueling about 13 hours after the attacks began.

“There seems to be a trail of individuals who had problems with Mr. Wortman,” Campbell said.

Campbell said it would have been a lot worse had she not told them he was driving a car made to look like a police vehicle.

John Hudson, who had known Wortman for about 18 years, said Wortman was sometimes openly controlling and jealous.

Hudson recalled a bonfire party about 10 years ago when an argument between the two left the woman locked out of their home in rural Portapique. He said at one point, Wortman removed the tires from the woman's vehicle and threw them into the ditch to prevent her from leaving.

Wortman, who owned a denture practice in the city of Dartmouth, near Halifax, lived part time in Portapique, according to residents. His Atlantic Denture Clinic had been closed the past month because of the coronavirus pandemic.