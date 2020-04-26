Gaza factories reopen to make Israeli masks

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip – For the first time in years, sewing factories in the Gaza Strip are back to working at full capacity – producing masks, gloves and protective gowns, some of which are bound for Israel.

It's a rare economic lifeline in the coastal territory, which has been blockaded by Israel and Egypt since the Hamas militant group seized power from rival Palestinian forces in the strip in 2007. The blockade, and three wars between Hamas and Israel, have devastated the local economy, with unemployment about 50%.

So far, Gaza appears to have been largely spared from the coronavirus pandemic, with only 17 cases detected, all within quarantine facilities set up for those returning from abroad. Many still fear an outbreak in the impoverished territory, which is home to 2 million people and where the health care system has been battered by years of conflict. But for now, authorities are cautiously allowing most businesses to stay open.

Rizq al-Madhoun, owner of the Bahaa garment company, said he has produced more than 1 million masks in the past three weeks, “all for the Israeli market.”

Another factory, Unipal 2000, is able to employ 800 workers across two shifts to produce protective equipment around the clock.

Asked about doing business with Israeli customers, both factory owners said they did not want to discuss politics.

“Despite the siege in Gaza, we export these masks and protective clothes to the whole world without exception,” said Bashir Bawab, the owner of Unipal 2000.