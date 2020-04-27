Hoosier church limits services to 10

INDIANAPOLIS – A suburban Indianapolis church held services on Sunday for the first time in more than a month, taking care to ensure that worshippers adhered to social-distancing best practices and limiting attendance to conform to the governor's coronavirus guidance.

The iTOWN Church in Fishers held 40-minute services in which only 10 people were allowed to attend, including the pastor. They started on the hour, leaving 20 minutes in between for cleaning crews to sterilize the inside of the church before the next group of worshippers arrived, the Indianapolis Star reported.

Pastor David Sumrall said in a Facebook post Thursday that the church would resume services while adhering to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb's executive order prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people, adding that the church made its decision after consulting with “local government leaders and our lawyers.”

Ohio death toll climbs to 728

Ohio health officials on Sunday reported that the state has had 728 confirmed and probable deaths associated with the coronavirus to date.

The Ohio health department's statistics show a total of 15,963 people have tested positive, with 3,178 of them having to be hospitalized.

Meantime, Republican Gov. Mike DeWine might announce today the businesses and employers that will be allowed to open May 1, the Akron Beacon Journal reported.

Californians pack beaches

A lingering heat wave lured people to Southern California beaches, rivers and trails again Sunday, prompting warnings from officials that defiance of stay-at-home orders could bring the coronavirus surging back.

Tens of thousands of people packed the sand at Newport Beach in Orange County, where residents compared weekend crowds to the Fourth of July and lifeguards reminded people to stay apart if they were in groups of six or more.

Neighboring Huntington Beach also saw big gatherings, despite the closure of parking lots and metered parking restricted along Pacific Coast Highway. Temperatures were close to 90 degrees.

Health minister resigns in Israel

Israel's embattled health minister on Sunday said he would step down following a public uproar over his handling of the coronavirus crisis and his own COVID-19 infection.

Yaakov Litzman informed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu but made no mention of his much-criticized performance at the Health Ministry, which he has led for most of the past decade, and instead said he would take over the Construction Ministry.

Litzman, an ultra-Orthodox politician with no formal medical training, has come under criticism for appearing ill-prepared at news conferences and reportedly resisting proposals to tighten lockdown measures that would affect the country's religious community.

Elsewhere in the Mideast, Saudi Arabia signed a deal worth more than $264 million with China to provide the kingdom with the ability to conduct 9 million coronavirus tests. Syria said its schools will remain closed for the rest of the school year, while the Gaza Strip's Hamas rulers said they will allow restaurants and coffee shops to reopen.