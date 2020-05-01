Israelis protesting while also distancing

JERUSALEM – Social distancing doesn't come naturally in Israel. But the country, known for its informal, in-your-face mentality, seems to be setting a new standard for public protests in the age of coronavirus.

During the past two weekends, thousands of people have gathered in perfect geometric patterns in Tel Aviv's central square to comply with social distancing rules as they express their anger over the continued rule of a prime minister charged with serious crimes.

“If we want to succeed, we need to do it the right way,” said protest organizer Shikma Schwarzmann. “We obey the law.”

Civic protests are common in Israel. When the government imposed movement restrictions last month, it made exceptions for protests as long as participants stayed two meters, or six feet, apart.

In their first act last month, Schwarzmann, her three brothers and some friends organized what they expected to be a small protest convoy. As word spread on social media, the convoy grew to hundreds of vehicles, many of them stopped by police en route to Jerusalem.

Demonstrators honked horns and waved black flags from windows but remained in their cars to comply with public health instructions.

The protesters have held three gatherings in Tel Aviv, with volunteers telling people where to stand by marking the ground with “X's” carefully spaced over six feet apart from one another.

Participants wearing face masks hoisted Israeli and black flags, held signs reading “Crime Minister” and beamed their cellphone flashlights into the air for cameras above.

“It's nice to have nice pictures, because it gives us exposure,” Schwarzmann said. “But this protest is not about beautiful pictures. The big picture in this country is not that beautiful. That's why we are protesting.”