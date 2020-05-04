Venezuela claims 8 attackers killed

CARACAS, Venezuela – Venezuelan officials said they foiled an early-morning attempt by a group of armed “mercenaries” to invade the country in a beach landing using speedboats Sunday, killing eight attackers and arresting two more.

Socialist party chief Diosdado Cabello said that two of the attackers were interrogated by authorities. Cabello said it was carried out by neighboring Colombia with the United States backing the plot to overthrow President Nicolás Maduro – a claim dismissed by U.S. and Colombian officials.

Venezuelan authorities said they found Peruvian documents, high-caliber weapons, satellite phones, uniforms and helmets adorned with the U.S. flag.

Both Colombia and the United States have repeatedly denied previous Venezuelan allegations of backing military plots against the socialist government.

Shots fired, returned at Koreas' border

North and South Korean troops exchanged fire along their tense border on Sunday, the South's military said, the first such incident since the rivals took unprecedented steps to lower front-line animosities in late 2018

The Joint Chiefs of Staff in Seoul said in a statement that North Korean troops fired several bullets at a South Korean guard post inside the border zone. South Korea responded with a total of 20 rounds of warning shots before issuing a warning broadcast, it said.

South Korea suffered no casualties, the military said.

Nebraska planning in-person primary

Nebraska is forging ahead with plans to hold the nation's first in-person election in more than a month despite health concerns about the coronavirus pandemic and allegations that political motivations are fueling opposition to an all-mail approach.

Barring an unexpected change, Nebraska's primary will take place on May 12 – five weeks after Wisconsin held the last in-person balloting when courts sided with Republican legislators who pushed for that election to go forward.

Republicans who hold all statewide offices and control the legislature in Nebraska have encouraged people to cast absentee ballots. But they argue that state law requires polling sites to be open.

Biden wins 77% of ballots in Kansas

Joe Biden has overwhelmingly won a Democratic presidential primary in Kansas that the state party conducted exclusively by mail because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The former vice president took 77% of the vote Saturday. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders was still in the race when the Kansas party began mailing ballots at the end of March, but he suspended his campaign and endorsed Biden.

Biden won 29 delegates to Sanders' 10. Biden has a total of 1,435 delegates and needs 1,991 to win the Democratic nomination on the first ballot at the party's national convention this summer.