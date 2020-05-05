2 Americans among arrests in attempt to nab Maduro

CARACAS, Venezuela – Venezuelan security forces arrested eight people, including two alleged U.S. citizens, following a beach invasion aimed at capturing socialist President Nicolás Maduro, according to information released Monday by authorities, as more than 25,000 troops mobilized to hunt for other rebels operating in the country.

Powerful socialist party leader Diosdado Cabello posted on his Twitter account a video of a Venezuelan identified as Josnars Adolfo Baduel, who was also detained, saying two U.S. citizens were among those nabbed.

Venezuelan state television broadcast the video but didn't identify the Americans. But Florida-based ex-Green Beret Jordan Goudreau said he was working with the two men in a mission launched early Sunday to “liberate” Venezuela. Goudreau has claimed responsibility for Sunday's operation, which Venezuelan authorities say left eight people dead at a beach near the port city of La Guaira.

He identified two former U.S. veterans taken into Venezuelan custody as Luke Denman and Aaron Berry. The two served in Iraq and Afghanistan with him in the U.S. military, Goudreau said.

The Associated Press could not independently verify that the Americans had been captured.

Goudreau said the men were part of an alleged mission called “Operation Gideon” launched before dawn Sunday that entailed landing boats on the beach.