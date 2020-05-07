Israeli helps Gaza produce clean water

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip – A Georgian-Israeli billionaire believes he has found a solution to the Gaza Strip's chronic water crisis.

Michael Mirilashvili wants to deliver hundreds of generators that produce drinking water out of thin air. His company, Watergen, sent a machine to a Gaza hospital last week in a rare case of Israeli-Palestinian cooperation in the Hamas-ruled enclave.

Since the 2007 Hamas takeover of the Palestinian territory, Gaza's 2 million people have endured a crippling border blockade by Israel and Egypt that froze virtually all trade and most travel.

The 13-year-old lockdown, along with three Israel-Hamas wars, has produced chronic power cuts and damaged Gaza's infrastructure, contributing to water contamination. Electricity shortages prevent proper sewage treatment, forcing the strip to spew over 100,000 cubic meters of poorly treated sewage into the Mediterranean each day, according to U.N. estimates.

Gaza relies on an aquifer as its main source of potable water. But overextraction has allowed sea water to seep in, rendering 97% of the area's water undrinkable.

In an interview with The AP, Mirilashvili said he wants to send more water generators to Gaza “because they are our neighbors, and it's a great pity to look at them suffering from such severe water shortages.”

He spoke days after one of his machines was installed on the roof of al-Rantisi Medical Center in Gaza City. Just a day after delivery, the generator began producing clean water for the pediatric cancer ward.

Functioning like a dehumidifier, the machine extracts moisture from the air and converts it into drinking water. Watergen says its largest generators can provide clean drinking water to thousands of people. Because of Gaza's frequent power outages, the machine will soon be connected to solar panels.