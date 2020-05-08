Tourist elephants walk to home habitat

BANGKOK – The millions of unemployed in Thailand due to the coronavirus include elephants dependent on tourists to feed their voracious appetites.

With few foreign visitors, commercial elephant camps and sanctuaries lack funds for their upkeep and have sent more than 100 of the animals trudging as far as 95 miles back to their homes.

The Save Elephant Foundation in the northern province of Chiang Mai has been promoting the elephants' return to the greener pastures of home. The foundation supports fundraising appeals to feed animals still housed at tourist parks, but also believes it is good for them to return to their natural habitat where they can be more self-sufficient.

Since last month, more than 100 of the animals have marched from all over Chiang Mai to their homeland of Mae Chaem.

Save Elephant's founder, Saengduean Chailert, said the project to bring unemployed elephants home was launched in response to appeals from their owners. One of them is Sadudee Serichevee, who owns four elephants.

“At first I thought the situation would be back to normal within a month or two. At the end of April, I lost all hope,” Sadudee said.

He and his wife convinced some other owners to make the 95-mile trek on foot with them. Trucking the animals is prohibitively expensive for owners of small parks.

Their caravan of 11 elephants, their owners and their mahouts, set out April 30, traveling over hills, on paved and dirt roads. They were greeted by a welcome-home party on their arrival at Ban Huay Bong on Monday.

“These elephants have not had a chance to return home for 20 years. They seem to be very happy when arriving home, they make their happy noises, they run to the creek near the village and have fun along with our children,” Sadudee said.