Federal probe of jogger case sought

ATLANTA – Georgia's attorney general on Sunday asked the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate the handling of the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, a black man who authorities say died at the hands of two white men as he ran through a neighborhood.

Arbery was shot to death Feb. 23. No arrests were made until this month after national outrage over the case swelled when video surfaced that appeared to show the shooting in Brunswick.

“We are committed to a complete and transparent review of how the Ahmaud Arbery case was handled from the outset,” Attorney General Chris Carr said in a statement. “The family, the community and the state of Georgia deserve answers, and we will work with others in law enforcement at the state and federal level to find those answers.”

Attorneys for Arbery's mother and father applauded Carr for reaching out to federal officials.

Shark kills surfer in California bay

A surfer killed in a shark attack off a Northern California beach has been identified as a 26-year-old man who lived in the area, officials said.

Ben Kelly of Santa Cruz County was surfing near Manresa State Beach on the northern end of Monterey Bay on Saturday afternoon when he was attacked by a shark of unknown species, California State Parks said in a statement.

The water 1 mile north and south of the attack is closed until Thursday.

Monterey Bay drone photographer Eric Mailander told KRON-TV he has observed dozens of great white sharks swimming near the shoreline in recent days. He said he counted 15 sharks while out on his boat Saturday morning.

5 die in Missouri traffic collision

Missouri authorities said Sunday that a baby, toddler and three others were killed Saturday in a traffic crash in suburban St. Louis.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Travon Nelson, 22, of Florissant, was behind the wheel of a sport utility vehicle when he went off the side of a road in Jennings. He overcorrected, drove into oncoming traffic and collided with a cargo van before overturning.

The crash killed Nelson; Kristy Monroe, 22, of Mexico, Missouri; the baby; a 1-year-old; and a 16-year-old. The driver of the van was rushed to a hospital in serious condition.

Grammy winner Betty Wright, 66, dead

Betty Wright, the Grammy-winning soul singer and songwriter whose influential 1970s hits included “Clean Up Woman,” “Where is the Love” and “Baby Sitter” has died at age 66.

Wright died at her home in Miami on Sunday, several media outlets reported. Steve Greenberg of S-Curve Records told the New York Times Wright had been diagnosed with cancer in the fall.

She spent much her life after the 1980s as a producer and mentor to younger artists.