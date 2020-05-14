The Journal Gazette
 
    Thursday, May 14, 2020 12:30 pm

    WTO chief leaves before term expires for personal reason

    Associated Press

     

    GENEVA – The head of the World Trade Organization says he will leave his post a year before his term expires, an unprecedented mid-term resignation at the WTO that he called a “personal decision.”

    Roberto Azevedo, a former diplomat from Brazil, said he will step down on Aug. 31, cutting short a seven-year tenure marked in recent years by intense pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump, who accused the Geneva-based trade body of an anti-U.S. bias and other complaints.

