Flyover crash in British Columbia kills 1

KAMLOOPS, British Columbia – A Canadian aerobatic jet crashed into a British Columbia neighborhood Sunday during a flyover intended to boost morale during the pandemic, killing one crew member, seriously injuring another and setting a house on fire. Video appeared to show the plane's crew ejecting.

The crash left debris scattered across the neighborhood near the airport in the city of Kamloops, 260 miles northeast of Vancouver. Canada's defense department said emergency crews were responding. The Snowbirds are Canada's equivalent of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds or the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels.

Video posted to Twitter appears to show two Snowbirds taking off from Kamloops Airport. One of the aircraft subsequently climbed into the sky before rolling over and plunging to the ground. The video appears to show at least one person ejecting from the plane before it disappears behind a stand of trees and an explosion is heard.

Testing expanded for New Yorkers

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo got tested for coronavirus on live TV Sunday as he announced all people in the state experiencing flu-like symptoms are now eligible for tests.

Any New Yorkers experiencing flu-like symptoms or those who will be returning to work as part of phased reopenings across the state can now get tested, Cuomo said.

The state is expanding eligibility as it deals with a surplus of testing capacity. Cuomo said drive-thru and walk-in testing sites are performing about one-third of the 15,000 tests they're capable of each day. In all, the state is testing about 40,000 people per day.

Oregon hospitals to try remdesivir

Oregon health officials said hospitals will be provided with an experimental drug that has shown some promise treating the coronavirus.

The Oregon Health Authority said Sunday that the state has received enough doses of remdesivir to treat all patients who met the medical criteria for using the drug as of Saturday. Recent early results for the drug suggested it could help patients recover from the coronavirus faster, although longer-term data is still needed to confirm any benefit.

The health authority is not taking a position on whether it should be used or not, leaving that decision up to doctors and their patients.

Release denied for 'Pharma Bro'

A judge rejected the request of convicted pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli to be let out of prison to research a coronavirus treatment, noting that probation officials viewed that claim as the type of “delusional self-aggrandizing behavior” that led to his conviction.

U.S. District Judge Kiyo Matsumoto said in a nine-page ruling Saturday that the man known as the “Pharma Bro” failed to demonstrate extraordinary and compelling factors that would require his release under home confinement rules designed to move vulnerable inmates out of institutions during the pandemic.

The low-security prison in Allenwood, Pennsylvania, where the 37-year-old Shkreli is locked up has reported no cases of coronavirus among inmates and staff. Shkreli is serving a seven-year prison sentence for a 2017 conviction for lying to investors about the performance of two hedge funds he ran, withdrawing more money from those funds than he was entitled to get and defrauding investors in a drug company, Retrophin, by hiding his ownership of some of its stock.

Mail-only election for Idaho voters

Idaho is holding an entirely mail-in primary election for the first time as the state works to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ballots must be requested by Tuesday and returned by 8 p.m. June 2, with results announced that evening.