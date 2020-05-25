Judge throws out felon voting fees

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A Florida law requiring felons to pay legal fees as part of their sentences before regaining the vote is unconstitutional for those unable to pay or unable to find out how much they owe, a federal judge ruled Sunday.

The 125-page ruling was issued by U.S. District Court Judge Robert Hinkle in Tallahassee. It involves a state law to implement a 2016 ballot measure approved by voters to automatically restore the right to vote for many felons who have completed their sentence. The Republican-led Legislature stipulated that fines and legal fees must be paid as part of the sentence, in addition to serving any prison time.

Hinkle has acknowledged he expects the administration of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis to launch an appeal.

$5 million in fishing traps lost to blaze

A huge fire that tore through a warehouse on San Francisco's Fisherman's Wharf destroyed fishing gear used to deliver about two-thirds of the city's fresh seafood, threatening to disrupt the upcoming Dungeness crab season, local fishermen said Sunday.

The fire erupted before dawn Saturday and wiped out the warehouse near the end of Pier 45. Larry Collins, who runs the San Francisco Community Fishing Association, estimates that thousands of crab, shrimp and black cod traps worth up to $5 million were lost in the blaze.

New Zealand chief unshaken by quake

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern barely skipped a beat when an earthquake struck during a live television interview this morning.

She interrupted Newshub host Ryan Bridge to tell him what was happening at the parliament complex in the capital, Wellington.

“We're just having a bit of an earthquake here Ryan, quite a decent shake here,” she said. “But, um, if you see things moving behind me.”

The magnitude 5.6 quake struck in the ocean 62 miles northeast of Wellington.

Ex-Hitler alligator dies at 84 in zoo

An alligator that many people believe once belonged to Adolf Hitler has died in the Moscow Zoo.

The zoo said the alligator, named Saturn, was about 84 years old when died on Friday.

Saturn was born in the United States and later sent to the Berlin Zoo, from which he escaped when the zoo was bombed in 1943 during World War II. His whereabouts were unknown until 1946, when British soldiers found him and gave him to the Soviet Union, the zoo said.