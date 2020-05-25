Ohio prisons to accept inmates

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio has lost more inmates to COVID-19 than any other state, but its prisons nonetheless must begin reopening to accommodate a slow return to business – and to crime, the prisons director said.

The department has begun accepting new inmates from jails again and will soon resume the usual process of transferring inmates when necessary, said Annette Chambers-Smith, head of the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

“We need to get to what is the new normal going to look like, what is this agency going to look like, and live with COVID,” Chambers-Smith said.

More than 600 employees systemwide have tested positive, along with more than 4,500 inmates. Of those, 66 inmates have died of confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19, with deaths spread across eight institutions.

Two guards and two nurses have died.

Ohio has recorded the most deaths of prisoners from COVID-19 and ranks second only to Tennessee in cases per 100,000 inmates, according to an analysis by The Marshall Project, a nonprofit news organization.

Many states to miss test target

Nearly two weeks ago, the White House urged governors to ensure that every nursing home resident and staff member be tested for the coronavirus within 14 days.

It's not going to happen. A review by The Associated Press found that at least half of the states, including Indiana, are not going to meet White House's deadline, and some aren't even bothering to try.

Only a handful of states, including West Virginia and Rhode Island, have said they've already tested every nursing home resident.

UK leader backs traveling aide

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is standing by his top aide, who is accused of breaking lockdown rules by traveling 250 miles to his parents' house while coming down with COVID-19.

Johnson told a news conference that Dominic Cummings acted “responsibly, legally and with integrity.”

Cummings made the cross-country trip in late March, after the government imposed a lockdown, telling people to stay home and not visit anyone outside their household.

Several lawmakers from Johnson's Conservative Party have joined opposition politicians in calling for the resignation of Cummings.

Hospital stays rise in France

The number of people hospitalized with the virus in France rose slightly Sunday, the first daily increase since mid-April when France's infections peaked.

The rise – from 17,178 people hospitalized Saturday to 17,185 Sunday – comes almost two weeks after France started gradually relaxing its confinement measures.

France is among the hardest-hit nations by the virus, with 28,000 deaths in hospitals and nursing homes.

Infections slow in parts of Italy

The number of confirmed new infections in Italy rose by just 531 in the past 24 hours, with half in the populous northern region of Lombardy that has borne the brunt of Italy's epidemic.

More than half of Italy's regions reported new cases in the single digits – with the caveat that tests are being administered only to those who are hospitalized, have symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who is positive for the virus.

Italy is in the first full week of loosened restrictions, with bars and restaurants open as well as beaches and parks.

Spain relaxing lockdown rules

Spain is preparing to reopen some of its beaches for sunbathing today, when restaurants and bars in Madrid and Barcelona will serve clients at outdoor seating as the country relaxes its virus lockdown.

Customers will be able to occupy 50% of the space assigned for outdoor seating at restaurants and bars in the Spanish capital and Barcelona.

The two cities are the hardest hit areas by the pandemic in Spain, accounting for more than 15,00 of the nation's 28,752 confirmed deaths from COVID-19.

Travel between provinces will remained prohibited until late June.