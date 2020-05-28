Body of missing girl believed found

TULSA, Okla. – Police in Tulsa said Wednesday that a body found in a river in eastern Oklahoma was believed to be that of a 3-year-old girl who disappeared Friday with her younger brother, while the search expanded for the boy's body.

Officer Jeanne Pierce said the body believed to be that of Miracle Crook was found Tuesday night in the Arkansas River, which is about 40 miles southeast of Tulsa in Muskogee County.

“We don't know 100% it was her. We're waiting on the (medical examiner) for that. It most likely is her,” Pierce stated.

The body was spotted in the river by an off-duty deputy, Muskogee County Sheriff Chris Elliott said. County emergency management officials recovered it.

Named storm stuns South Carolina

Tropical Storm Bertha surprised the South Carolina coast Wednesday, forming and making landfall within two hours, bringing a poor beach day of rain and gusty winds, but no major problems.

Forecasters expected the bad weather but didn't predict it to organize so quickly and become the second named storm before the official start of this year's Atlantic hurricane season.

Bertha was named around 8 a.m. Wednesday and was onshore east of Charleston by 9:30 a.m. The state Department of Natural Resources called it “a sunrise surprise.”

Six hours after the tropical storm formed, the National Hurricane Center opted to downgrade it to a depression well inland.

Like almost all storms with heavy rain, several streets flooded in Charleston, leaving ankle- to calf-high brown water mixed with trash from knocked over cans Wednesday. Sea rise and an antiquated drainage system mean the city floods an average of more than once a week.

Doughnuts draw bear into trap

Glazed or jelly? A black bear roaming around a Florida city proved no match for the doughnuts that lured the animal into a humane trap.

The Fort Myers News-Press reported that the juvenile 250-pound bear spent a good chunk of Tuesday morning meandering around the Gulf Coast city. Wildlife officials say bears tend to move more in the spring in search of mates and, as always, food.

In such a congested area, tranquilizing the bear wasn't an option, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Officer Adam Brown said.

He said the drugs don't always work immediately on large animals such as bears.

So instead, officers turned to doughnuts from Krispy Kreme and some blueberry pie-scented spray in a trap. That did the trick. Brown said the bear was relocated to a state-managed wildlife area.