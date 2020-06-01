Israel sorry for police shooting

JERUSALEM – Israel's defense minister apologized on Sunday for the Israeli police's deadly shooting of an unarmed, autistic Palestinian man.

The shooting of Iyad Halak, 32, in Jerusalem's Old City on Saturday, drew broad condemnations and revived complaints alleging excessive force by Israeli security forces.

Benny Gantz, who is also Israel's “alternate” prime minister under a power-sharing deal, made the remarks at the weekly meeting of the Israeli Cabinet. He was sat near Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who made no mention of the incident in his opening remarks.

“We are really sorry about the incident in which Iyad Halak was shot to death and we share in the family's grief,” Gantz said. “I am sure this subject will be investigated swiftly and conclusions will be reached.”

Halak's relatives said he had autism and was heading to a school for students with special needs where he studied each day when he was shot.

In a statement, Israeli police said they spotted a suspect “with a suspicious object that looked like a pistol.” When he failed to obey orders to stop, officers opened fire, the statement said. Police later said no weapon was found.

Public spaces artist Christo dead at 84

Christo, known for massive, ephemeral public arts projects, died Sunday at his home in New York. He was 84.

His death was announced on Twitter and the artist's web page. No cause of death was given.

Along with his late wife Jeanne-Claude, the artists' careers were defined by their ambitious projects that disappeared soon after they were erected. In 2001, he installed more than 7,500 vinyl gates in New York's Central Park. In 1995, he wrapped the Reichstag in Berlin in fabric with an aluminum sheen. Their self-financed $26 million Umbrellas project erected 1,340 blue umbrellas in Japan and 1,760 blue umbrellas in Southern California in 1991.

Rigged quiz show contestant dies at 93

Herbert Stempel, a fall guy and whistleblower of early television whose confession to deliberately losing on a 1950s quiz show helped drive a national scandal and join his name in history to winning contestant Charles Van Doren, has died age 93.

Stempel's former wife, Ethel Stempel, told The Associated Press on Sunday that he died at a New York nursing home on April 7. She cited no specific cause of death.

Stempel's life was defined by a TV face-off late in 1956, when he and Van Doren smoothly executed a fraudulent display of knowledge, gaps in knowledge and sportsmanship on “Twenty-One,” part of a wave of programs that offered big prizes for trivia experts. Confessions by Stempel and others badly tainted the young medium, helped lead to Congress' banning what had been technically legal – rigging game shows – and to the cancellation of “Twenty-One.”

Van Doren died last year.