Trump: Bolton's book 'criminal'

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump said Monday that his former national security adviser, John Bolton, could face a “criminal problem” if he doesn't halt plans to publish a book that describes scattershot, sometimes dangerous, decision-making by a president focused only on getting re-elected.

Trump said it would be up to Attorney General William Barr to issue any charges, but he hinted that the matter would end up in court.

“We'll see what happens. They're in court – or they'll soon be in court,” Trump said about the book, set to be released early next week.

The president accused Bolton of not completing a pre-publication review to make sure the book does not contain classified material.

That contradicts statements from Bolton's attorney, Chuck Cooper, who says his client worked painstakingly for months with classification specialists at the White House National Security Council to make changes to avoid releasing classified material.

Feds to review hanging deaths of 2

Federal authorities will review local investigations into the hanging deaths of two black men in Southern California to determine whether federal law was violated, officials said Monday.

Local authorities have said there is no evidence of foul play in the deaths of Robert Fuller in Palmdale and Malcolm Harsch in Victorville and early indications point both to suicide, but sheriffs have pledged to continue to investigate the cases.

Monday's announcement follows weekend protests, which were prompted by the initial determination of suicide as the likely cause of death for Fuller.

Air Force pilot dies in North Sea crash

The pilot of a fighter jet that crashed into the North Sea, off the coast of northern England, has been found dead, the U.S. Air Force said Monday.

In a statement hours after the crash, the Air Force said “the pilot of the downed F-15C Eagle from the 48th Fighter Wing has been located, and confirmed deceased.”

The name of the pilot had not been released pending family notifications.

Rescuers found the wreckage of the jet that was on a routine training mission from RAF Lakenheath when it crashed. The cause of the crash wasn't immediately clear.

$2 million tossed during boat chase

Federal officials said they seized more than $2 million that had been dumped in waters near the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico on Monday after a boat chase.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the money was found in bags likely thrown overboard by unidentified people who fled.

The incident occurred near the popular tourist island of Vieques, just east of Puerto Rico's main island.