Famed youth choir finds notes at home

MOUTSE VALLEY, South Africa – The dusty streets of rural South Africa are a far cry from the bright lights of “America's Got Talent,” but that's where the members of the Ndlovu Youth Choir find themselves coping with the coronavirus pandemic.

With an electrifying mix of vocals and dance moves, the group made the finals of the U.S. television show last year. Sold-out performances across the U.S. and Europe followed, as well as a recording contract.

But COVID-19 halted their international tour and landed them back where they began, Moutse Valley in South Africa's Limpopo province, one of the country's poorest regions.

“We were supposed to go to Germany for a performance, but it got canceled. We are used to touring the world, doing shows everywhere, and during this corona time it's been very difficult and frustrating,” said Sandile Majola, 26, a member of the chorus and its manager.

The group was formed in 2008 to help orphans and children of HIV patients, said Hugo Tempelman, a Dutch doctor who 30 years ago started a medical clinic that has become a wide-ranging community development project, the Ndlovu Care Group.

Pulling down his face mask, choir manager Majola described how all the singers, ranging in age from 13 to 26, have been tested for COVID-19 and have been cleared to sing together.

A recording and filming studio has been built at the community theater and they have begun rehearsing new material for an online show.

The group's performances of “Africa” and “Higher Ground” have had millions of viewers on YouTube and now the group hopes to highlight new material.

“I still receive emails from people all over the world,” Majola said. “I just got one this morning of someone saying he was depressed and couldn't get out of bed, until he saw our performance and it gave him hope.”