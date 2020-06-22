Union OKs strike at Navy shipyard

BATH, Maine – Production workers at one of the Navy's largest shipbuilders overwhelmingly voted to strike, rejecting Bath Iron Works' three-year contract offer Sunday and threatening to further delay delivery of ships.

The first strike by Machinists Union Local S6 in two decades comes as production has fallen six months behind, partly because of the coronavirus pandemic. The private shipyard in Maine is one of two that make guided-missile destroyers for the Navy.

The contract was to expire at midnight Sunday for 4,300 workers represented by the union, about two-thirds of the workforce. The vote was 87% in favor of strike authorization, the union said.

The three-year proposal by Bath Iron Works would have given the production workers a 3% raise during each year. But the union objected to more than a dozen changes that it considered to be concessions, including hiring of subcontractors.

Bolton's memoir pirated to internet

John Bolton's memoir officially comes out Tuesday after surviving a security review and a legal challenge from the U.S. Justice Department. But over the weekend, it was available in ways even his publisher is hoping to prevent.

A PDF of “The Room Where It Happened” has turned up on the internet, offering a free, pirated edition of the former national security adviser's scathing takedown of President Donald Trump, who has alleged that the book contains classified material that never should have been released.

“We are working assiduously to take down these clearly illegal instances of copyright infringement,” Simon & Schuster spokesperson Adam Rothberg said Sunday.

China eyes Hong Kong security office

China's top lawmaking body has announced a three-day session for the end of this month, a move that raises the possibility of the enactment of a national security law for Hong Kong that has stirred debate and fears in the semi-autonomous territory.

The official Xinhua News Agency said Sunday that the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress would meet from June 28 to 30 in Beijing. Under drafted legislation, the central government would set up a national security office in Hong Kong that would collect and analyze intelligence and deal with criminal cases related to national security.

Temperature tops 100 in Arctic town

A Siberian town with the world's widest temperature range has recorded a new high amid a heat wave that is contributing to severe forest fires.

The temperature in Verkhoyansk hit 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit on Saturday, according to Pogoda i Klimat, a website that compiles Russian meteorological data. The town of about 1,300 residents above the Arctic Circle is recognized by the Guinness World Records for the most extreme temperature range, with a low of minus-90 degrees and a previous high of 98.96.