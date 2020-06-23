The Journal Gazette
 
    North Macedonia: 64 Bangladeshi migrants found in truck

    Associated Press

     

    SKOPJE, North Macedonia – Police in North Macedonia say 64 Bangladeshi migrants have been found in a truck on a highway near the country’s border with Greece.

    The driver evaded arrest during the inspection late Monday near Strumica in the country’s southeast. In a statement Tuesday, police gave no other details about the migrants.

    The migrants were detained and transferred to a holding site in border town of Gevgelija, pending deportation to Greece.

    The so-called Balkan migration route, mostly running through former Yugoslav republics, has been closed since 2015 and Greek border with North Macedonia was closed earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But police say trafficking networks remain active in the border area.

