Shooters kill 3 at Juneteenth party

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Three people were killed and six others were wounded early Monday when multiple people fired into a crowd at an impromptu celebration in North Carolina, police said. Five others were hit by vehicles.

The shootings happened at an impromptu block party in Charlotte that was a continuation of Juneteenth celebrations, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Deputy Chief Gerald Smith said at a media briefing Monday.

About 400 people gathered on the north side of the city when someone in the crowd was struck during a hit-and-run accident, Smith said. Police responding to the scene heard shots being fired. Police believe more than one person fired weapons because videos recorded sounds from guns of different calibers. Authorities recovered about 100 casings from the scene.

US seeks to extend Iran arms embargo

The U.S. has shared a draft resolution with members of the U.N. Security Council that would extend an arms embargo on Iran indefinitely, according to diplomats.

With the ban on arms transactions with Iran set to expire in October under terms of the 2015 nuclear deal, the U.S. draft calls on all countries to “prevent the direct or indirect supply, sale or transfer” of weapons to and from the Islamic Republic unless a Security Council committee approves it at least 30 days in advance on a case-by-case basis, according to a copy of the text obtained by Bloomberg News.

15 killed in Mexico energy dispute

A longstanding feud over a wind-power project in Mexico has boiled over into grisly violence, after at least 15 people were bludgeoned to death with stones and cement blocks and some bodies were partly burned.

The government of the Pacific coast community of San Mateo del Mar in Oaxaca state said Monday that 13 men and two women were killed in what was described as an attack by a group of dissident townspeople on Sunday.

But dissidents who successfully opposed wind power projects in the largely Indigenous area said the mayor's followers ambushed them at a coronavirus checkpoint and began shooting.

Saudis to cap number of hajj pilgrims

Saudi Arabia said today that because of the coronavirus only “very limited numbers” of people will be allowed to perform the annual hajj pilgrimage that typically draws about 2 million Muslims from around the world.

It's unclear why the government waited until just five weeks before the hajj to announce its decision. The government did not specify how many people would be permitted to take part.

Saudi kings have for generations assumed titles as custodians of Islam's holiest sites, and their oversight of the hajj is a source of prestige and influence among Muslims globally. The hajj also generates around $6 billion in revenue for the government every year.