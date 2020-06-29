Monday, June 29, 2020 8:50 am
Quakes strike Greek island of Rhodes; no injuries or damage
Associated Press
ATHENS, Greece – An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.4 rattled the eastern Greek island of Rhodes overnight, followed by a quake of 4.6 on Monday morning. No damage or injuries were reported from either.
The Athens Geodynamic Institute said the first quake occurred on Sunday night just before 9 p.m. and with an epicenter 30 kilometers (18 miles) north of Rhodes.
The second struck Monday morning just after 7 a.m. with an epicenter near the first quake, 26 kilometers (16 miles) north northeast of the island.
Greece lies in a highly seismically active region of the world, and earthquakes are common. The vast majority do not cause any injuries or significant damage.
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story