    Thursday, July 09, 2020 10:40 am

    Missing Seoul mayor's body found after massive search

    HYUNG-JIN KIM and KIM TONG-HYUNG | Associated Press

    SEOUL, South Korea -- Police say the body of the missing mayor of South Korea’s capital, Seoul, has been found.

    They say Park Won-soon’s body was located in hills in northern Seoul early Friday, more than seven hours after they launched a massive search for him.

    Park’s daughter had called police on Thursday afternoon to report him missing, saying he had given her a “will-like” message before leaving home.

    News reports say one of Park’s secretaries had lodged a complaint with police on Wednesday night about alleged sexual harassment.

