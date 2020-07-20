130 targeted by Twitter hackers

OAKLAND, Calif. – Twitter said the hack that compromised the accounts of some of its most high-profile users targeted 130 people. The hackers were able to reset the passwords of 45 of those accounts.

The San Francisco-based company said in a weekend blog post that for up to eight of these accounts the attackers downloaded the account's information through the “Your Twitter Data” tool. None of the eight were verified accounts, Twitter said, adding that it is contacting the owners of the affected accounts.

“We're embarrassed, we're disappointed, and more than anything, we're sorry. We know that we must work to regain your trust, and we will support all efforts to bring the perpetrators to justice,” Twitter said in the blog post.

The July 17 attack broke into the Twitter accounts of world leaders, celebrities and tech moguls in one of the most high-profile security breaches in recent years. The attackers sent out tweets from the accounts of the public figures, offering to send $2,000 for every $1,000 sent to an anonymous Bitcoin address.

13 hurt in Illinois riverfront shootings

Police said that 13 people were shot and wounded early Sunday after a fight broke out along the riverfront in the central Illinois city of Peoria.

None of the wounds appeared to be life-threatening, police spokeswoman Amy Dotson told the Peoria Journal Star.

Officers responding to a report about people being shot found a gathering of about 200 people in the area. Two people had serious wounds and were taken to a hospital.

Eleven others with gunshot wounds arrived separately at local hospitals.

UK suggests sanctions against China

Britain and China issued new salvos of criticism against each other Sunday, with the U.K. foreign secretary hinting that he might suspend the U.K.'s extradition arrangements with Hong Kong over China's moves against the city-state.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab also accused Beijing of “gross and egregious” human rights abuses against its Uighur population in China's western province of Xinjiang.

In response, the Chinese ambassador to Britain warned that China will deliver a “resolute response” to any move by Britain to sanction officials over the alleged rights abuses.

Italian divers try to free whale

Italian coast guard divers and biologists were working Sunday to free a sperm whale that was entangled in a fishing net near a tiny Mediterranean island.

In a coast guard video, a diver can be seen slicing away some of the net in the waters surrounding the Aeolian Island archipelago. Boaters on Saturday had spotted the struggling sperm whale in that stretch of the Tyrrhenian Sea off Italy's west coast and contacted the coast guard.

Three weeks ago, the Italian coast guard freed another sperm whale ensnared in a fishing net, also in the sea off the Aeolian Islands.