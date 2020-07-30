Mars rover liftoff scheduled today

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – The summer's third and final mission to Mars – featuring NASA's most elaborate life-hunting rover – is scheduled for liftoff this morning.

The rover Perseverance will follow China's rover-orbiter combo and a United Arab Emirates orbiter, both launched last week. It will take the spacecraft seven months to reach Mars after traveling 300 million miles.

Good flying weather is forecast for United Launch Alliance's Atlas V rocket, scheduled to launch at 7:50 a.m. today. The Denver-based rocket maker and its heritage companies have launched all of NASA's Mars missions, beginning with the Mariners in 1964.

Census chief: No warning from Trump

U.S. Census Bureau Director Steven Dillingham testified Wednesday that he wasn't informed ahead of time about President Donald Trump's order seeking to exclude people in the U.S. illegally from the process of redrawing congressional districts.

Dillingham testified during an emergency hearing of the Democratic-controlled House Committee on Oversight and Reform that he was unaware of anyone from the Census Bureau playing a role in Trump's order last week that civil rights groups have called unconstitutional. The bureau is collecting the head count data that will be used to redraw the districts.

Stent procedure done on Ginsburg

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has undergone a nonsurgical medical procedure in New York City and expects to be released from a hospital there by the end of the week, the Supreme Court said Wednesday night.

The court said in a statement that the 87-year-old Ginsburg underwent a minimally invasive procedure to “revise a bile duct stent” at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The stent had been placed last August, when Ginsburg was treated for a cancerous tumor on her pancreas.

Bezos' ex gives $20 million to school

A historically Black university in New Orleans has received a $20 million donation from MacKenzie Scott, the former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

The gift is the largest private contribution in the history of Xavier University of Louisiana and part of hundreds of millions of dollars Scott announced that she had given away.

Caribbean storm gathering strength

Heavy rains pummeled the eastern Caribbean on Wednesday from a weather system headed to Puerto Rico and other islands that is expected to develop into a tropical storm that could unleash flooding and landslides.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said the storm system was expected to pass south of Puerto Rico on Wednesday night, then become a tropical storm before making landfall in Hispaniola today on a path that could take it to the U.S. mainland by the weekend.