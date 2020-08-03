Monday, August 03, 2020 12:40 pm
Spain's former king leaving country amid financial scandal
Associated Press
MADRID – Spain’s former monarch, King Juan Carlos I, says he is leaving Spain to live in another country amid a financial scandal.
The royal family’s website on Monday published a letter from Juan Carlos to his son, King Felipe VI, saying “I am informing you of my considered decision to move, during this period, out of Spain.”
