The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Monday, August 03, 2020 12:40 pm

    Spain's former king leaving country amid financial scandal

    Associated Press

     

    MADRID – Spain’s former monarch, King Juan Carlos I, says he is leaving Spain to live in another country amid a financial scandal.

    The royal family’s website on Monday published a letter from Juan Carlos to his son, King Felipe VI, saying “I am informing you of my considered decision to move, during this period, out of Spain.”

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story