Dakota pipeline wins reprieve

WASHINGTON – The Dakota Access oil pipeline again staved off what would have been an unprecedented shutdown, with a court ruling that the Trump administration has to decide whether the conduit can operate while a more robust review is done.

Judges said Wednesday that they expect the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to clarify in front of a federal district court whether the agency thinks the pipeline must shut after a key permit was vacated in July. The decision from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit buys pipeline operator Energy Transfer LP some time after the July 6 shutdown order rocked the industry.

Minneapolis stalls action on police

A Minneapolis commission decided Wednesday to take more time to review a city council amendment to dismantle the Police Department in the wake of George Floyd's death, ending the possibility of voters deciding the issue in November.

The Charter Commission had expressed concern that the process to change the city's charter was being rushed after Floyd died following an encounter with a Minneapolis police officer. Some commissioners said they were more concerned with making the right changes, rather than making them fast.

Trump seeks Iran embargo extension

The Trump administration will press ahead with efforts to extend a United Nations arms embargo on Iran despite widespread opposition to such a move at the world body, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday. The decision sets the stage for a potential crisis at the U.N. Security Council amid rising tensions in the Middle East.

Pompeo said the United States would call for a Security Council vote next week on a U.S.-drafted resolution to extend the embargo that is due to expire in October. The resolution is widely expected to fail.