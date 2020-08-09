Venezuela sentences ex-US GIs in attack

CARACAS, Venezuela – A Venezuelan court has sentenced two former U.S. special forces soldiers to 20 years in prison for their part in a blunder-filled beach attack aimed at overthrowing President Nicolás Maduro.

Lawyers for the former Green Berets, Luke Denman and Airan Berry, said they were barred from the secretive jailhouse proceedings Friday night in what they consider a violation of their constitutional rights to a defense.

Maduro's chief prosecutor, Tarek William Saab, announced the surprise decision late Friday night.

“Operation Gideon” was launched May 3 from neighboring Colombia and left at least eight rebel soldiers dead while more than 60 more were jailed.

Ex-Green Beret Jordan Goudreau, who operated a Florida security firm called Silvercorp USA, claimed responsibility for the failed attack and had hired his two former Army buddies to prepare a small cadre of deserting Venezuelan soldiers. Venezuelan prosecutors have ordered his arrest. Goudreau is believed to be in the U.S., where he also is under investigation for possibly violating arms trafficking laws in connection to the botched incursion.

Denman and Berry, both decorated former U.S. service members, were found guilty of conspiracy, trafficking in illegal arms and terrorism, Saab said.

But lawyers for the men said the hearing was marred by irregularities.

Alonso Medina Roa said he was hired a month ago by the families of the two Americans but has been barred from meeting or speaking with his clients.

He said Judge Máximo Marquez never informed him of Friday night's proceedings at the headquarters of the SEBIN police.