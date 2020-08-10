1 dead, 20 hurt in capital shooting

WASHINGTON – A dispute that erupted into gunfire during a large outdoor party in Washington, D.C., early Sunday left one person dead and 20 others injured, including an off-duty officer “struggling for her life,” according to police.

Christopher Brown, 17, died in the shooting that occurred after midnight in a southeast-side neighborhood where people had gathered for music and food, Peter Newsham, the chief of the Metropolitan Police Department, told reporters.

Police said at least three shooters might have been involved, although no arrests were immediately announced. Newsham said a motive for the shooting wasn't clear.

Virus cases shift Georgia school online

A Georgia high school plans to start the week with all classes shifting online after nine students and staff tested positive for the coronavirus when the school year opened last week with most students attending in-person.

North Paulding High School in Dallas made headlines soon after students returned to school Aug. 3 when photos posted on social media showed hallways crowded with students, and many of them not wearing masks. The school's principal notified parents Saturday that six students and three staff members had tested positive for the virus, although it is unknown if any were infected at school.

Students will take online classes today and Tuesday, Paulding County Schools Superintendent Brian Ott said in a letter to parents Sunday.

58 die as monsoon floods Pakistan

Three days of heavy monsoon rains triggering flash floods killed at least 58 people in various parts of Pakistan, as troops with boats rushed Sunday to evacuate people from flood-affected districts in the country's southern Sindh and southwestern Baluchistan provinces.

Rains also damaged about 100 homes and caused a breach in a flooded main canal, inundating villages in Sindh province.

Gunmen kill 8 in Niger wildlife park

Unidentified gunmen killed six French aid workers and two Nigerien guides who were visiting a wildlife park east of Niger's capital of Niamey early Sunday, authorities from both countries said.

French President Emmanuel Macron had a phone call with Niger President Mahamadou Issoufou on Sunday evening, and both heads of state stressed that “all means are and will be used to clarify the circumstances of the deadly attack,” their statement said.

Jeweler making $1.5 million mask

An Israeli jewelry company is working on what it says will be the world's most expensive coronavirus mask, a gold, diamond-encrusted face covering with a price tag of $1.5 million.

Designer Isaac Levy, owner of the Yvel company, said the buyer is a Chinese businessman living in the United States.