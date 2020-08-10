Carriage horses face starvation in Africa

MARRAKECH, Morocco – Abdenabi Nouidi sold his favorite horse for $150 to help feed the others on the team that pulls tourists in carriages through the buzzing streets of Marrakech, and he is still scared about the future for the others.

The prospect of starvation looms for carriage horses and other animals used in Morocco's tourist mecca, since visitors have vanished during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Society for the Protection of Animals Abroad says hundreds of Morocco's carriage horses and donkeys are threatened amid the collapsing tourism industry. They are among the estimated 200 million horses, donkeys, camels and elephants worldwide providing various livelihoods for over a half-billion people.

The North African kingdom closed its doors to outsiders after the first virus case was confirmed March 2. It also recently issued a ban on domestic travel to eight cities, including Marrakech.

Thousands of people in the city depend on the carriage horses for their livelihood. A single horse carriage in Marrakech supports four or five families, river Abdeljalil Belghaoute said.

“If you have a shop, you can close it. If you sell goods, you store them. But imagine having ... horses who need to eat, drink and get medical care,” said Abdeljalil Nouidi.

SPANA helped carriage owners provide the basics for their horses when the COVID-19 pandemic reached Morocco. It delivered three months' worth of feed to almost 600 horses in the city and the neighboring town of Aït Ourir during the country's lockdown.

SPANA's Marrakech center said it has treated an increasing number of cases of colic, which causes complications in the digestive system, often due to malnutrition.