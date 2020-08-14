Extending Iran arms embargo before UN

UNITED NATIONS – The U.N. Security Council started voting Thursday evening on a U.S. resolution that would indefinitely extend the U.N. arms embargo on Iran, a measure that faces strong opposition from Russia and China and is almost certain to be defeated.

The results of the email voting because of the COVID-19 pandemic are expected to be announced this evening, and it is likely the resolution will not get the minimum nine “yes” votes in the 15-member Security Council for Russia and China to use their vetoes.

The Trump administration called for the vote hours after U.S. Ambassador Kelly Craft urged European nations that support the nuclear deal with Iran to put in writing their ideas to extend the expiring arms embargo on the Islamic Republic, indicating that the the U.S. may be willing to compromise on its demand for an indefinite extension.

Craft said in an interview with The Associated Press that the United States was “keeping the space open” for talks with Britain, France and Germany, as well as Russia and China. The five veto-wielding members of the U.N. Security Council still support the 2015 agreement with Iran aimed at preventing the country from acquiring nuclear weapons, which President Donald Trump pulled out of in 2018.

The Trump administration has said repeatedly it will not allow the arms embargo provision in the Security Council resolution endorsing the nuclear deal to expire as required on Oct. 18 – a commitment reiterated by Craft.

The foreign ministers of Russia and China, in separate letters to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the Security Council last month, were sharply critical of the U.S. effort to indefinitely extend the arms embargo. They gave every indication they would veto any such resolution if necessary.