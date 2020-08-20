US insists sanctions on Iran be reimposed

WASHINGTON – The United States will demand today that all United Nations sanctions be reimposed against Iran, President Donald Trump announced, a move that follows America's embarrassing failure to extend an arms embargo against Tehran.

The administration's insistence on snapping back international sanctions against Iran sets the stage for a contentious dispute. It's possible that the U.S. call will be ignored by other U.N. members – an outcome that could call into question the U.N. Security Council's ability to enforce its own legally binding decisions.

“It's a snapback,” Trump said Wednesday.

Trump said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will travel to New York today to present the U.S. demand to reimpose the sanctions, accusing Iran of significant non-compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal.

The Trump administration wants to reimpose all international sanctions that had been eased under that deal. Other nations claim the U.S. has no standing to make the demand because the Trump administration pulled the U.S. out of the Iran nuclear deal two years ago.

“Iran will never have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said.

Pompeo and Trump have made no secret of their intention to invoke the rare and controversial diplomatic move in the wake of its defeat at the United Nations last week on extending the arms embargo. The U.S. won just one other “yes” vote, with China and Russia opposed and the 11 other members abstaining.

As with the arms embargo, Russia and China bitterly oppose reimposing sanctions on Iran. So do other Security Council members, including U.S. allies Britain and France, a dispute that could result in a battle over the legitimacy of the U.N.'s most powerful body.

The Trump administration seeks to reimpose all U.N. sanctions against Iran under the so-called “snapback” mechanism that was approved with the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and six major powers.

Under the deal, Tehran received billions of dollars in sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program. The “snapback” mechanism was created in the event Tehran was proven to be in violation of the accord.