Nigerian boy, 11, earns scholarship after dance

LAGOS, Nigeria – When Anthony Mmesoma Madu was videoed practicing ballet barefoot in the drizzling rain in Nigeria earlier this year, the 11-year-old thought the footage would be used for a common film study session.

Instead, the cellphone video of him performing the pirouette without shoes on the unevenly wet concrete was seen by a much bigger audience. The video has garnered more than 20 million views on social media including by Oscar-winning actor Viola Davis and Cynthia Erivo, who has won Grammy and Tony awards.

Madu's practice dance session was so impressive that it earned him a ballet scholarship with the American Ballet Theater in the U.S. It also showed his community that anything is possible.

“I feel very, very surprised, very, very happy,” Madu said after his fellow students at Leap of Dance Academy staged a performance on a dirt street in Lagos, Nigeria, while tossing dust into the air in celebration.

Davis shared Madu's video with her 1.4 million followers on Twitter. She wrote in the caption “Reminds me of the beauty of my people. We create, soar, can imagine, have unleashed passion, and love.... despite the brutal obstacles that have been put in front of us! Our people can fly!!!”

Madu is too young to physically travel and study in New York. The minimum age to be a student in the city and live in a dorm is 15, but he's been offered a summer scholarship, with the possibility of him continuing this fall under discussion, said Laura Miller, a spokeswoman for the dance company.

The video was the idea of Madu's trainer, Daniel Ajala, a self-trained ballet dancer. He's also the founder of Leap of Dance Academy, which he started in 2017. Ajala suggested the idea as a way for Madu to review his technique.

“I wanted to be able to give an opportunity to every child by making my program free so that there would be no excuse that any child could give that it was the reason they couldn't pursue their love for dance,” he said.