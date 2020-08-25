After shock, trauma in Beirut, help is there

When a massive explosion ripped through Beirut this month, Yorgo Younes scurried to flee his building. He saw children crying and adults screaming as they scrambled for safety, one running barefoot over jagged pieces of glass in a state of shock and fear.

A clinical psychologist, Younes thought of the toll this moment would exact. “I had a choice either to panic, too, or to do something.”

Online, Younes and others offered to help those grappling with the shock and trauma of a blast that devastated a people wearied by severe economic turmoil and the coronavirus pandemic and related hardship.

“Already, we were going through a very tough period in Lebanon,” he said. “And then came this explosion. It made everyone, in a way, blow up as well.”

The blast – caused by the ignition of nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate warehoused at the city's port – killed nearly 180 people, left many missing, injured thousands more, destroyed homes and shattered a facade of normalcy.

After his offer to provide “psychological first aid,” Younes says he has received dozens of calls and messages seeking help.

People have turned to him with complaints of anxiety, difficulty breathing, insomnia or having nightmares. Some had feelings of survivor's guilt. One mother described how her son feared another explosion would hit and was getting jumpy at any noise.

Younes usually starts by telling them that their reactions are normal, works to calm them with breathing exercises and provides tips on how to deal with anxiety.

Nadine Ghanimeh is a psychotherapist who has also volunteered her services,.

“My generation knew war for long periods of time and we all know how important the human presence is ... at such times,” she said. “Once they understand that whatever they are feeling is normal and it will pass with time, this helps.”