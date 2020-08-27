Iran to allow inspectors at alleged nuclear sites

BERLIN – Iran has agreed to allow inspectors into two sites where the country is suspected of having stored or used undeclared nuclear material, the U.N. atomic watchdog agency said Wednesday.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said Iran was “voluntarily providing the IAEA with access to the two locations specified by the IAEA and facilitating the IAEA verification activities.”

The inspections would resolve a monthslong impasse between Iran and the IAEA. Rafael Grossi, whose visit to Tehran this week was his first since taking over as the agency's leader in December, called the outcome “very important” for peace and security.

New Zealand mosque killer gets life

The white supremacist who slaughtered 51 worshippers at two New Zealand mosques was sentenced early today to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The judge imposed the maximum available sentence on 29-year-old Australian gunman Brenton Harrison Tarrant, the first time the sentence has been imposed in New Zealand.

Judge Cameron Mander said Tarrant's crimes were so wicked that a life time in jail could not begin to atone for them. He said they had caused enormous loss and hurt and stemmed from a warped and malignant ideology.

During the four-day sentencing hearing, 90 survivors and family members recounted the horror of the March 2019 attacks and the trauma they continue to feel.

4 US troops hurt in Russian skirmish

In the most violent skirmish in months between U.S. and Russian forces in Syria, a vehicle collision in the eastern part of the war-torn country left American troops with concussions, U.S. officials said Wednesday.

One official said Russian vehicles sideswiped an light-armored U.S. military vehicle, injuring four Americans. The official said two Russian helicopters flew above the Americans, and one of the aircraft was within about 70 feet of the vehicle.

Elephant poacher gets 30-year term

A poacher accused of killing up to 500 elephants since 2008 has been sentenced to 30 years behind bars, making him the first wildlife trafficker to be convicted in criminal court in the Republic of Congo.

Mobanza Mobembo Gerard, also known as Guyvanho, was found guilty in the landmark case on charges including ivory trafficking and the attempted murder of park rangers, the Wildlife Conservation Center revealed Monday. His sentencing last week came after a three-year investigation and repeated escapes from law enforcement officers as well as prison.