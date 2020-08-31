Trump supporter says cars shot at

LOS ANGELES – Police searched apartment buildings for three men after reports that someone may have fired a shot at a car caravan of supporters of President Donald Trump that rolled through Los Angeles on Sunday, authorities said.

Police responded to the sprawling complex shortly before noon after receiving reports that someone was throwing bottles and other items at vehicles on Ventura Boulevard, said Los Angeles police Officer Drake Madison. A short time later a caller reported that a man had brandished a gun and fired at least once at passing cars, Madison said.

No injuries were reported. One motorist reported a flat tire, Madison said. Investigators didn't immediately confirm whether a gun was fired, he said.

St. Louis officer dies from gunshot

A St. Louis police officer who was shot in the head while responding to a shooting on the city's south side died Sunday, authorities said.

Killed was Tamarris L. Bohannon, 29, who had been with the department for more than 3 years. A second officer who was shot in the leg was treated and released after the Saturday evening shooting, St. Louis Police Department spokeswoman Officer Michelle Woodling said.

A 43-year-old suspect was taken into custody Sunday morning, Woodling said.

4 shot at site of January mass attack

Four people were shot and injured early Sunday at a nightclub in Kansas City, Missouri, where a mass shooting occurred in January, police said.

Kansas City Police investigators said the latest shooting at the 9ine Ultra Lounge was related to an argument that started inside the club and then moved outside, where several people fired shots.

On Jan. 19, a man opened fire on a line of people waiting to get inside 9ine, killing a 25-year-old woman and wounding 15 other people before security guards working at the club shot and killed the gunman. The shooting Sunday was the first reported at the nightclub since the January shooting.

3 dead after 10 shootings in Chicago

In a little more than three hours beginning around 2 a.m. Sunday, Chicago police responded to 10 separate shootings, including three homicides and an attack on two officers who exchanged gunfire with an armed assailant.

Ten people were wounded and three people died during the shootings, which were mainly concentrated on the south and west sides.

Roof collapse kills 29 in Chinese village

Rescue efforts ended at a two-story restaurant in a northern Chinese village that collapsed during a local resident's 80th birthday celebration, leaving 29 people dead, authorities said Sunday.

Officials said 28 more people were injured when the building crumbled on Saturday in Shanxi province.