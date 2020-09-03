Soviet nerve agent poisoned Navalny

BERLIN – Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was poisoned with the same type of Soviet-era nerve agent used in a 2018 attack on a former Russian spy, the German government said Wednesday, provoking outrage from Western leaders who demanded that Moscow provide an explanation.

The findings – which experts say point strongly to Russian state involvement – added to tensions between Russia and the West. German Chancellor Angela Merkel called Navalny's poisoning attempted murder, meant to silence one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's fiercest critics.

The Berlin hospital treating the dissident said he remains on a ventilator, though his condition is improving. It said it expects a long recovery and still can't rule out long-term effects on his health from the poisoning.

The German government said that testing by a German military laboratory showed “proof without doubt of a chemical nerve agent from the Novichok group.” British authorities identified Novichok as the poison used on former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in England.

“There are very serious questions now that only the Russian government can answer, and must answer,” Merkel said.

The United Kingdom and Italy also called on Russia to explain what happened, with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson calling the use of a chemical weapon “outrageous.” In Washington, National Security Council spokesman John Ullyot tweeted that it was “completely reprehensible.”

“We will work with allies and the international community to hold those in Russia accountable, wherever the evidence leads,” Ullyot said.

The European Union's foreign affairs chief, Josep Borrell, said any use of chemical weapons was “a breach of international law.”

Navalny, a politician and corruption investigator, fell ill on a flight to Moscow on Aug. 20 and was taken to a hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk after the plane made an emergency landing. He was moved two days later to Berlin's Charite hospital, where doctors last week said initial tests indicated Navalny had been poisoned.

Russia's deputy U.N. ambassador, Dmitry Polyansky, dismissed the finger pointing as a knee-jerk reaction. “Today accusing #Russia is a must-do for any Western country,” he said in a tweet.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Berlin still hasn't provided any official response to formal requests from the Russian prosecutor general's office and doctors who treated Navalny.

The German government said it would inform its partners in the European Union and NATO about the test results. Germany also will contact the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

Several Russian lawmakers have said Russia isn't manufacturing Novichok-type agents.