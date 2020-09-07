1 dead, 7 hurt in Britain stabbings

LONDON – British police were hunting a male suspect on Sunday after one man was killed and seven people injured in late-night stabbings in a busy nightlife district in the central British city of Birmingham.

Police said the victims seemed to have been chosen at random in attacks that took place over a two-hour period.

Chief Superintendent Steve Graham of West Midlands Police said detectives were still investigating the motive but “there is absolutely no suggestion at all that this is terror-related.”

Graham said two of the seven injured people, a man and a woman, were in critical condition in hospitals.

Germany warns Russia over poisoning

Germany on Sunday increased the pressure on Russia over the poisoning of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, warning that a lack of support by Moscow in the investigation could “force” Germany to rethink the fate of a German-Russian gas pipeline project.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas also told the Bild am Sonntag newspaper that “if there won't be an contributions from the Russian side regarding the investigation in the coming days, we will have to consult with our partners.”

He did not exclude possible sanctions against Russia, saying that such measures should be “pinpointed effectively.”

100,000 protest in Belarus capital

Tens of thousands of demonstrators marched Sunday to the outskirts of the presidential residence in the capital of Belarus, calling for the country's authoritarian leader to resign as protests against President Alexander Lukashenko entered their fifth week.

Ales Bialiatski, head of the Viasna human rights organization, said the demonstration in Minsk attracted more than 100,000 people. Protests also took place in other major cities throughout Belarus, said Interior Ministry spokeswoman Olga Chemodanova.

The protests, unprecedented in Belarus for their size and duration, began after the Aug. 9 presidential vote that election officials said gave Lukashenko a sixth term in office with 80% support. Protesters say the results were rigged.

Rwanda president: Hero to face trial

Rwanda's president says that the man portrayed as a hero in the film “Hotel Rwanda” will stand trial for allegedly supporting rebel violence.

President Paul Kagame, appearing on national television Sunday, did not explain how Paul Rusesabagina was brought to Rwanda or where he has been held in custody for more than a week.

Rusesabagina is credited with saving 1,200 lives during Rwanda's 1994 genocide by letting people shelter in the hotel he was managing during the mass killings. Now he is accused of supporting rebel violence in Rwanda, and his family and supporters complain that they have not been able to speak to him and that he has not had access to a lawyer.