North Macedonia under first state of emergency
Associated Press
SKOPJE, North Macedonia — North Macedonia has declared its first-ever nationwide state of emergency, allowing authorities to more easily use the armed forces as well as private resources to fight the pandemic.
The 30-day order, the first of its kind since the Balkan country became independent in 1991, will take effect Saturday and was imposed after COVID-19 treatment capacity reached its limit.
The army will be used to help civilian authorities transport patients and build field hospitals.
Government-imposed restrictions have so far failed to curb a rise in infection rates. A total of 1,462 people have died from the pandemic in the landlocked country of around 2 million people -- with 39 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours and an estimated 20,000 cases still active.
